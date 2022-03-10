New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Bank of America

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $4.50 to $3.75 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised New York Mortgage Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

