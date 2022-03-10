Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (BATS:EMTL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period.

Shares of EMTL stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $45.29. 10,834 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.06. SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.24 and a 1-year high of $52.27.

