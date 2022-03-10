Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 98.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623,881 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,426,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after buying an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,745,000 after buying an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,968,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $620,948,000 after buying an additional 956,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.46. 5,146,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,929,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $98.38 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.16. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

