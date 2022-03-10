Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Sells 393 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 39,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Shares of JNJ traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $169.66. 6,171,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,202,903. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.