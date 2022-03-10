Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $22.00. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.60% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $16.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.56.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Newmark Group had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $984.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmark Group news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 227,000 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.36 per share, with a total value of $3,940,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick bought 9,800 shares of Newmark Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 286,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,370 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Newmark Group by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 50.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmark Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.