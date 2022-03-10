NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.52% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.89. NexGen Energy has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 591,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 197,989 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 529,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

About NexGen Energy (Get Rating)

