NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Update

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,696,700 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 1,326,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 484.8 days.

NDRBF opened at $8.66 on Thursday. NIBE Industrier AB has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72.

NDRBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Danske upgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

