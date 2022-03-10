Nicholas George Purchases 22,000 Shares of Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) Stock

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL – Get Rating) insider Nicholas George bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.59) per share, for a total transaction of £60,280 ($78,983.23).

LON:HFEL opened at GBX 278.50 ($3.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 294.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £421.56 million and a P/E ratio of 13.65. Henderson Far East Income Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 264.32 ($3.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 341.50 ($4.47).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

