Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Trading Up 5.3%

Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 242.60 ($3.18) and last traded at GBX 240 ($3.14). Approximately 889,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 439,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228 ($2.99).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ninety One Group from GBX 260 ($3.41) to GBX 275 ($3.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 257.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 256.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

