NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.41 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 587,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 56,713,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Several analysts recently commented on NIO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price target for the company. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in NIO by 69.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after buying an additional 1,465,400 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 30.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after buying an additional 131,192 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 92.1% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

