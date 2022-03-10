NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NNGRY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NN Group from €48.40 ($52.61) to €48.30 ($52.50) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NN Group from €42.00 ($45.65) to €45.00 ($48.91) in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NNGRY opened at $23.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.58. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

