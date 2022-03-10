NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) versus EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Critical Analysis

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) and EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NN Group and EVN, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 1 4 5 0 2.40 EVN 1 1 0 0 1.50

NN Group currently has a consensus price target of $49.93, suggesting a potential upside of 113.39%. Given NN Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NN Group is more favorable than EVN.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EVN has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NN Group and EVN’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $22.80 billion 0.65 $2.17 billion N/A N/A EVN $2.36 billion 2.00 $223.78 million $0.29 18.14

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than EVN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. EVN pays out 27.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and EVN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A EVN 9.35% 4.12% 2.31%

Summary

NN Group beats EVN on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

NN Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport. The Insurance Europe segment includes life insurance, pension products and to a small extent non-life insurance and retirement services in Central and Rest of Europe. The Japan Life segment manages corporate owned life insurance business. The Asset Management segment relates to the asset management activities. The Other segment comprises of banking activities in the Netherlands, reinsurance and items related to capital management and the head office. The company was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

EVN Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies. The Networks segment includes distribution of network infrastructure for electricity and natural gas. The South East Europe segment sells electricity to end customers in Bulgaria and Macedonia and generates electricity from hydropower. The Environment segment offers drinking water supplies, wastewater disposal and thermal waste incineration services, combined cycle heat, and power co-generation plants in Moscow. The All Other segment covers corporate services. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria.

