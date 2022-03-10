Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NOMD traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.59. 3,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 857,790. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.45. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.65.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $704.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.38 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

