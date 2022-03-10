Norway Savings Bank Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.05 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $144.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.34.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

