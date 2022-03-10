Norway Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in State Street were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in State Street by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 64,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 619.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of STT opened at $83.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.17. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

