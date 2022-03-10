Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,954 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $13,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.23.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $33.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 87.97% and a negative net margin of 695.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

