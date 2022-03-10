Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Norwood Financial (NWFL)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Norwood Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwood Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.