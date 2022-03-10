Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.64. Norwood Financial has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

