Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Novanta Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells precision photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical equipment and advanced industrial technology markets. Novanta Inc., formerly known as GSI Group Inc., is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NOVT opened at $134.72 on Tuesday. Novanta has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.32.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Novanta by 77.6% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Novanta by 145.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

