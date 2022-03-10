NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) CFO Ashley Cordova Sells 759 Shares

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashley Cordova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Ashley Cordova sold 1,149 shares of NovoCure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $85,600.50.

Shares of NVCR stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.58. 428,722 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,946. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day moving average is $97.37. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in NovoCure by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in NovoCure by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1,961.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in NovoCure by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 244,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 119,829 shares during the period. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.38.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

