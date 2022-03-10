NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Insider Pritesh Shah Sells 5,294 Shares of Stock

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) insider Pritesh Shah sold 5,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $368,197.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NVCR opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -127.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.57 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.36, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

