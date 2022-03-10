Novonix (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Shares Down 5.4%

Shares of Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF – Get Rating) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.47 and last traded at $3.48. 549,112 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 463,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.32.

Novonix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NVNXF)

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

