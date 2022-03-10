NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.96. NTN Buzztime shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 328,651 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $5.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 0.72.
About NTN Buzztime (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN)
