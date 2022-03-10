NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.95.

Shares of NVA traded down C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.53. 1,230,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48. NuVista Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.73.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.06, for a total transaction of C$201,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,332,042 shares in the company, valued at C$26,856,258.52.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

