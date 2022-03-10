NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is Pendal Group Ltd’s Largest Position

Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 333.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,763,425 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,125,319 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors accounts for 5.0% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $629,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXPI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $180.50. 1,894,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,996. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $168.74 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.25 and a 200 day moving average of $208.92.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

