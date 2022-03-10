Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 397.70 ($5.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.24. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.98) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Richard Lightowler bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.49) per share, for a total transaction of £104,750 ($137,251.05).

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

