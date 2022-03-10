Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Plans GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON OCI opened at GBX 397.70 ($5.21) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 410.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 385.24. Oakley Capital Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 290.75 ($3.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 454 ($5.95). The firm has a market capitalization of £710.29 million and a P/E ratio of 4.58.
Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 533 ($6.98) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
About Oakley Capital Investments (Get Rating)
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
