Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on OLPX. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Olaplex from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Olaplex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Olaplex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Olaplex stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Olaplex has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $30.41.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Olaplex will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter worth $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Olaplex in the third quarter valued at $74,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

