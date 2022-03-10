OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $599.65 million and $795.84 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for $4.28 or 0.00010900 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.56 or 0.00223218 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000074 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official website is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.