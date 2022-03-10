Omni Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.59 Million (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Omni coin can currently be bought for about $2.83 or 0.00006927 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 8.9% against the US dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $3,884.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.81 or 0.00256472 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014205 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001247 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000460 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001702 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,325 coins and its circulating supply is 563,009 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

