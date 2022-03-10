OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 94.7% in February

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the February 13th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in OMRON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in OMRON by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Get OMRON alerts:

OMRNY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.84. 57,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.67. OMRON has a 52 week low of $63.57 and a 52 week high of $107.49.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OMRON will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on OMRNY. Mizuho cut OMRON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

OMRON Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.