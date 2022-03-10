Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 250.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ ONCR opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.63. Oncorus has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 5.15.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,354,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncorus by 46.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 208,980 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Oncorus in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oncorus by 158.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 156,253 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncorus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

