One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Short Interest Update

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OEPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 345,743 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 677,235 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 711,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 17,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. 56.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Shares of OEPW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,117. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.