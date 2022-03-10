Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.08.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $15.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.11 and a beta of 0.62. Ooma has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ooma by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.