OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on OPGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

OpGen stock opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OpGen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 55,946 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of OpGen by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OpGen (Get Rating)

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.