Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $1.14. Oracle posted earnings of $1.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.61 to $4.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $76.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,592,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.52. Oracle has a 12-month low of $65.43 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $204.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

