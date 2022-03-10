O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro bought 80 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $699.72.

ORLY stock opened at $674.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $665.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $644.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

