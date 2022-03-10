Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.
Organogenesis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Organogenesis (ORGO)
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.