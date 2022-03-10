Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Up 24.7% in February

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the January 31st total of 8,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 16.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Organogenesis has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Organogenesis in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,647,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,152,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

