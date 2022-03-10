Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Bought by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 73,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $75.26 on Thursday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.