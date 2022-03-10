Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS) Trading 0.3% Higher

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NYSEARCA:VETS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.62 and last traded at $38.62. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.52.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.59.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (VETS)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.