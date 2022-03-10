Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pacific Biosciences of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.33). Pacific Biosciences of California posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will report full year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.96). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacific Biosciences of California.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 138.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,525. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 19.99 and a current ratio of 15.36. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, COO Oene Mark Van sold 41,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $590,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathy Ordonez sold 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $37,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,664 shares of company stock worth $945,255. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACB. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,627,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,355.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,195,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,297 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 59.8% in the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 7,990,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,652 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,915,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

