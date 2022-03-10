Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,586 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $4.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $550.54. 46,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,454. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.63 and its 200 day moving average is $508.95. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of -117.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total transaction of $6,124,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,125 shares of company stock valued at $14,252,531. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.34.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.