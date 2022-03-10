Pandora A/S to Issue Dividend of $0.40 (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.4032 per share on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Pandora A/S stock opened at $22.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.80. Pandora A/S has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $36.14.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pandora A/S from 950.00 to 915.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Pandora A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from 950.00 to 1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Pandora A/S from 978.00 to 940.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pandora A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $968.33.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hand-finished and modern jewelry. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Per Enevoldsen and Winnie Enevoldsen in 1982 and is headquartered in Glostrup, Denmark.

