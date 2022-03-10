Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$36.00. The company traded as high as C$30.44 and last traded at C$30.24, with a volume of 203538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$29.67.

PXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective (up from C$34.00) on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.29.

In other Parex Resources news, Senior Officer Eric Furlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.98, for a total value of C$134,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,879 shares in the company, valued at C$4,394,475.42. Also, Senior Officer Michael Kruchten sold 25,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.54, for a total value of C$703,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,773,906.48. Insiders have sold a total of 94,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,497 over the last 90 days.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Parex Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.55%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

