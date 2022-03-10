Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Short Interest Update

Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,800 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 717,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 109.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Parkland from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Parkland has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $34.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter.

Parkland Corp. engages in the market and distribution of petroleum products. It delivers gasoline, diesel fuel, lubricants, heating oil and other products to businesses, consumers and wholesale customers. The firm operates through the following business segments: Canada, United States of America (USA), Supply, International and Corporate.

