Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, March 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.18.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$32.09 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$31.18 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

