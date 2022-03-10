Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (Get Rating)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.