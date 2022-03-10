Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of PTNR stock opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04. Partner Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
About Partner Communications (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.
