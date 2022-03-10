Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,002 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 18,981 shares of the airline’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 18.9% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.69. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

About American Airlines Group (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.