Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $101,000 Stock Position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 690.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNG. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 21,266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 441,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $15.91 on Thursday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

