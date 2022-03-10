Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $80,000 Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REI. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 299.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Ring Energy by 50,289.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 19,613 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.13. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in oil and natural gas acquisition, exploration, development, and production activities. The firm’s areas of operation are situated in the Permian Basin, the Central Basin Platform, and the Delaware Basin. The company was founded by Lloyd T.

