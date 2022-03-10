Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $84,000 Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,011,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,851,000 after acquiring an additional 191,544 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after acquiring an additional 46,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,803,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,292,000 after acquiring an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,709,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,463,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,890,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $31.96.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.