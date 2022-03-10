Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $94,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. TNF LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

